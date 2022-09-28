StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

