StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Price Performance
SB Financial Group stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.