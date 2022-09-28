StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.48. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. Research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 43.7% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 177,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

