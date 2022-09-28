StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.48. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. Research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Featured Articles
