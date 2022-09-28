Strix Group (LON:KETL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $112.00

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 113.09 ($1.37), with a volume of 358543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.20 ($1.40).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on KETL shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($2.96) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strix Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 353 ($4.27).

Strix Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £233.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,132.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Strix Group Cuts Dividend

Strix Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

(Get Rating)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

