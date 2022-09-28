Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 2,219.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,588 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 135.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 1,186,035 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 92.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,248,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,281,000 after buying an additional 1,082,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $54,005,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,323 shares of company stock worth $12,563,631 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.