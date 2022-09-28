SuperLauncher 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $741,026.39 and approximately $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000383 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010903 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About SuperLauncher
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,694,912 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
SuperLauncher Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.