SuperLauncher 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $741,026.39 and approximately $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,694,912 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

