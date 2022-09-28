Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) PT Lowered to GBX 110

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

SUPR stock opened at GBX 96.60 ($1.17) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 644.00. Supermarket Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Jon Austen purchased 25,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £30,160.80 ($36,443.69).

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

