Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Price Target Cut to GBX 110

Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance
OTCMKTS SUPIF opened at 1.10 on Monday. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of 1.10 and a twelve month high of 1.10.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Supermarket Income REIT (SUPIF)
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.