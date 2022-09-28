Supreme Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,345.00 (HYPE)

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Supreme Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Supreme Finance has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. Supreme Finance has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $12,345.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Supreme Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10524448 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Supreme Finance Coin Profile

Supreme Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,245,054 coins. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @SupremeFinance2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Supreme Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance is an adoption-focused DeFi protocol on which it is intended to create a fully-integrated user-friendly platform/service, to connect. Hype (HYPE) will be used as a reward in the form of a portion of the pool's trading fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supreme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Supreme Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Supreme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Supreme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Supreme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.