SWAPP Protocol (SWAPP) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

SWAPP Protocol (SWAPP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. SWAPP Protocol has a market capitalization of $206,674.00 and approximately $40,416.00 worth of SWAPP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWAPP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SWAPP Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SWAPP Protocol Coin Profile

SWAPP Protocol’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. SWAPP Protocol’s total supply is 530,533,256 coins. SWAPP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @swappfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. SWAPP Protocol’s official website is swapp.ee.

Buying and Selling SWAPP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Swapp is a company that helps users get paid for their data. There are many people who use the internet every day, but they don't get paid for it. Swapp is designed to help these people. It uses blockchain technology to make data more safe and private.”

