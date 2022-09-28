Swingby 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $144,176.00 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $144,176.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en.

Swingby Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research.Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

