Sylo (SYLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.91 Million

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sylo has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Sylo has a total market cap of $6.91 million and $1.28 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sylo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. Facebook | Telegram | YouTube | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

