Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Up 0.7 %

EVOL opened at $1.49 on Monday. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Symbolic Logic at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.