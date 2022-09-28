Synthetify (SNY) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Synthetify (SNY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $847,375.30 and $94,795.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Synthetify Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange. Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time. Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties. You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets. Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetify using one of the exchanges listed above.

