T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $170.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.58. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The company has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.