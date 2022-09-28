Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $120.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $73.03 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $378.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 618.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,614,000 after buying an additional 662,693 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,642,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after buying an additional 58,790 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,972,000 after buying an additional 480,410 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

