Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Shares of TPR opened at $29.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,507.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

