tBTC Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $6.18 Million (TBTC)

tBTC (TBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, tBTC has traded up 1% against the dollar. One tBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $18,591.65 or 0.98312707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. tBTC has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $11,261.00 worth of tBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get tBTC alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

tBTC Coin Profile

tBTC launched on May 15th, 2020. tBTC’s total supply is 332 coins. The official website for tBTC is tbtc.network. tBTC’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. tBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@keep_project.

Buying and Selling tBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “tBTC is a fully Bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token that’s trustlessly backed by and redeemable for Bitcoin (BTC). In other words, it’s a way for users to deposit their Bitcoin and mint Bitcoin tokens on Ethereum without a middleman or KYC.tBTC makes it possible for Bitcoin holders to tap into Ethereum’s growing list of decentralized finance (DeFi) DApps. For example, smart contract developers could integrate tBTC into their DApps as collateral. Thus, enabling Bitcoin holders to be able to borrow against their BTC. Or, even something as simple as Bitcoin can now be trustlessly listed on decentralized exchanges (DEXes).tBTC is an open-source project supported by groups including Keep, Summa and the Cross-Chain Group.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for tBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.