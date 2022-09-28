TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,809 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6,237.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,484 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in General Motors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,751,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,403,000 after buying an additional 46,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.