TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.9 %

CB opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.31 and a 200 day moving average of $199.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.