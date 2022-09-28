TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $125,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 24,577 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 70,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.26 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average of $117.15.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

