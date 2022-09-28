TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,967,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,051 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $362.35 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

