TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

ABBV stock opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.43.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.