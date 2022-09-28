TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

