TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 184,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.17. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

