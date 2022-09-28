TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,948,000 after purchasing an additional 250,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of -216.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

