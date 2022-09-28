TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Earnings Results

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. TD SYNNEX updated its Q4 guidance to $2.70-3.10 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.3 %

SNX opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $83,601.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,638.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $83,601.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,638.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,190. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 416.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

