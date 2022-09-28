Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $28.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

