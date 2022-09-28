Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $950.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $169.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.81 million. Research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 67,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tecnoglass by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in Tecnoglass by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tecnoglass by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

