Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) PT Lowered to €22.00

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from €28.00 ($28.57) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €42.00 ($42.86) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $12.75 on Monday. Telenet Group has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

