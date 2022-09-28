Tellor Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.27 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $16.34 or 0.00083479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $39.58 million and $11.27 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,422,813 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
