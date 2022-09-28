Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.15. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 527.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

