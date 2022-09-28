Telos 1-Day Volume Tops $5.24 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $64.89 million and $5.24 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Telos has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00088484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00067451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00031080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00018450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Telos

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 281,021,157 coins. The official website for Telos is www.telos.net. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Telos

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy.TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.