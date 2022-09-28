TEMCO Market Capitalization Tops $12.79 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $34,625.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io/#. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TEMCO

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information.TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

