TEN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $513,064.80 (TENFI)

TEN (TENFI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. TEN has a market capitalization of $513,064.80 and approximately $9,362.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TEN has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One TEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004693 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00046222 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.37 or 0.01640153 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00035889 BTC.

TEN Coin Profile

TEN (TENFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2021. TEN’s total supply is 256,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TEN, the Token Enrichment Network, is powered by Binance Smart Chain, TEN Finance leverages the innovations brought to the market by first generation DeFi projects and integrates emerging technologies to enhance yield optimization in a simple yet efficient manner.TEN simplifies the staking process with the most liquid BSC Liquidity Pools while provides a robust yield earning environment for the users.”

