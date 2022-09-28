Tenset (10SET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $241.79 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Tenset coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00006391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 23% against the dollar. Tenset has a market capitalization of $241.79 million and $103,869.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001943 BTC.

ModiHost (AIM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00040870 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 193,962,972 coins. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

