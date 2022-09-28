Tenshi (TENSHI) Price Down 23.6% Over Last Week

Tenshi (TENSHI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Tenshi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tenshi has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. Tenshi has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $11,809.00 worth of Tenshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tenshi Coin Profile

Tenshi’s genesis date was April 17th, 2021. Tenshi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Tenshi is kishu.com. Tenshi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tenshi is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu.

Tenshi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream. $KISHU is an ERC20 token that started on the Ethereum blockchain April 17, 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenshi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

