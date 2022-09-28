TenUp Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. TenUp has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $106,802.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TenUp’s launch date was December 10th, 2018. TenUp’s total supply is 228,454,448 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenUp’s official website is tenup.io.

TenUp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenup smart is a project initiated to launch MetaVerse solutions by Pakistani crypto influencer Waqar Zaka in collaboration with NED University of Engineering & Technology Pakistan.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Tenup smart is a project initiated to launch MetaVerse solutions by Pakistani crypto influencer Waqar Zaka in collaboration with NED University of Engineering & Technology Pakistan."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars.

