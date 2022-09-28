TenX (PAY) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

TenX (PAY) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. One TenX coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TenX has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $40,965.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TenX

TenX’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether.”

