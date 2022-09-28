TERA Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (TERA)

TERA (TERA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $1.00 and $3.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TERA Profile

TERA was first traded on July 1st, 2018. TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,807,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TERA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain.”

