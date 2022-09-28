Ternoa (CAPS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.28 Million

Ternoa (CAPS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. Ternoa has a total market capitalization of $29.28 million and $287,590.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ternoa

Ternoa was first traded on February 26th, 2021. Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ternoa’s official website is www.ternoa.com/en.

Ternoa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternoa Blockchain allows to the creation of “Time Capsules” to encrypt, store, and transfer data in a secure way, and for a long time. These Time Capsules are non-fungible tokens issued on the Ternoa blockchain.”

