Terra Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00012687 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and $200.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007433 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010680 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012480 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,028,910,207 coins and its circulating supply is 164,960,120 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
