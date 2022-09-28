Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 123.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 18.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 27.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

