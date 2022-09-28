Tesco (LON:TSCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $218.00

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 219.70 ($2.65), with a volume of 1494557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.20 ($2.66).

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesco to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 252.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,080.50.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

