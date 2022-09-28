Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $157,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,487,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Mayport LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

VXF stock opened at $127.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.54 and its 200 day moving average is $145.73. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

