Tfo Tdc LLC Sells 287 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tfo Tdc LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
