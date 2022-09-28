The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $908,052,000 after buying an additional 49,729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,443,000 after purchasing an additional 133,785 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE COO opened at $263.81 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.09 and a 12 month high of $435.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.10 and a 200-day moving average of $339.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

