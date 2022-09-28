The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSGX. Raymond James cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

DSGX opened at $64.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

