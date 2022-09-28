The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
DXYN opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.59.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
