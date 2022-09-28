The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

DXYN opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

