The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €50.00 Price Target

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($51.02) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Varta Stock Performance

Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €35.64 ($36.37) on Monday. Varta has a 12 month low of €38.61 ($39.40) and a 12 month high of €135.60 ($138.37). The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.22.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

