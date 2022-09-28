The Graph Price Hits $0.0986 on Major Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $0.0986 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $36.12 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,469,774,983 coins and its circulating supply is 8,669,475,543 coins. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.